Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $7,261.17

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Castle has a total market cap of $7,261.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00346751 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003355 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.01348310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,680,019 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

