Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of Cellect Biotechnology worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ APOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.