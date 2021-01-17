Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $151,470.18 and $144,304.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001375 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000215 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 837,169,532 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

