CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB.A shares. Raymond James set a C$106.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 375,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. The firm has a market cap of C$25.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.42. CGI has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.