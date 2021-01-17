ChainX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.33 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00019308 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $52.72 million and $35.33 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 50.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars.

