Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $155.36 million and $915,060.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00013681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

