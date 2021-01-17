CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $58.62 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.