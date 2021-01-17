CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $700,442.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00527000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.26 or 0.04081025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012729 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016128 BTC.

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

