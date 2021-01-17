CoinUs Market Capitalization Achieves $61,579.70 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $61,579.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005883 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006894 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 324.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

