Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $883,161.53 and approximately $54.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,383.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.84 or 0.01344791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00565217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00176322 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002086 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003623 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

