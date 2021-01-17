Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,502. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

