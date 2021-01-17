Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.11 ($6.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.67 ($6.67) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.76. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

