Conceal Price Reaches $0.0440 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $416,125.76 and approximately $41,314.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,207.47 or 0.99757370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00351713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00598855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 18,314,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,449,142 coins. Conceal's official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

