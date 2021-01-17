Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.16. 243,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

