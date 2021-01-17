Connect Coin (XCON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Connect Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $42,676.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

Connect Coin Coin Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

