Constellation Tops One Day Trading Volume of $253,292.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Constellation has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $253,292.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.