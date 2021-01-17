Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 1,121,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,734. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.78%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

