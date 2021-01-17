Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.50 or 0.00023812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.82 or 1.00033339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,728,702 coins and its circulating supply is 208,944,099 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.