Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

CWK opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Friday. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,511.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,578.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

