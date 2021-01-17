Critical Analysis: RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) vs. Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and RADCOM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RADCOM $33.01 million 4.26 -$6.83 million ($0.50) -20.26

Corsair Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RADCOM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Corsair Gaming and RADCOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89 RADCOM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than RADCOM.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A RADCOM -16.27% -8.02% -6.21%

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats RADCOM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks. Its product line includes the RADCOM Service Assurance, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end data and voice quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's RADCOM Service Assurance solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network troubleshooting and quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. In addition, it offers RADCOM Network Visibility, an automated network function virtualization orchestration solution for onboarding and configuration that enables traffic distribution, load balancing, and end-to-end visibility across virtual networks, as well as provides packet broker capabilities, like packet de-duplication, secure socket layer decryption, and packet slicing. Further, it provides RADCOM Network Insights, which offers CSPs with real-time actionable business and marketing insights. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

