Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,510 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 310.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.02 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.