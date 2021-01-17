Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,731. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

