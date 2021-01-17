Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

DVA stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

