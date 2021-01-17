Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,087 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,413 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Xilinx by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 23,611.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xilinx by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $136.60 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

