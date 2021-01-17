Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.