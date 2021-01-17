Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $159.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.