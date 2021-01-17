CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $24.24 on Friday. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $941.97 million, a PE ratio of -63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 165.53 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CryoLife’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

