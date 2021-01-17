CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 75.9% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $135,708.38 and $115.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00105148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 278,254,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,468,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

