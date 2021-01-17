CUTcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,967.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $17,967.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00106364 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,410,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,410,327 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

