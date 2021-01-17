DAD (DAD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $19.69 million and $3,372.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.