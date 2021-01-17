DAEX Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.37 million and $10,965.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.