Dai Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $282.80 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00536196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.75 or 0.04102053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012840 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014739 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,373,697,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,697,259 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

