Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

DDAIF opened at $67.77 on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

