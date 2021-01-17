Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th.
DDAIF opened at $67.77 on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
