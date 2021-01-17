Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Datable Technology stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Datable Technology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.99.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

