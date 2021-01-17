DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $2.67 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

