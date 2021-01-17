DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Cap of $4.73 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $575,752.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00128462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00256042 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,279.46 or 1.06172911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00067663 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.