DECOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,036.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $26,036.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
DECOIN Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “
DECOIN Coin Trading
DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.
