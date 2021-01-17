DeFinition (DZI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $127.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, DeFinition has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.11 million and $127.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

