Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.