Dent (DENT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Dent has a market cap of $25.34 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

