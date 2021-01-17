DIA One Day Volume Hits $24.86 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. DIA has a total market cap of $45.67 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038430 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.