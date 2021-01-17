DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $120,435.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $9.94 million and $120,435.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00345662 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001187 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.28 or 0.01313169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

