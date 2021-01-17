DigixDAO One Day Volume Reaches $151,296.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $151,296.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $229.09 or 0.00652460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 125,265 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

