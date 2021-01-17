Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of DDS opened at $65.09 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $72.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

