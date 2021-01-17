DogeCash (DOGEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $27,248.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 171% higher against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $314,604.44 and $27,248.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00276743 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,903,514 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

