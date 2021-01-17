Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0091 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $261.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00400190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,983,817,442 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

