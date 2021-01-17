Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 27.3% in December

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 974,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.93.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $375.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.29.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

