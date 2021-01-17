DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $378,888.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

