DSLA Protocol Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $273,322.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.