Dynamic Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $41,183.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.79 or 0.03436930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00399772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.94 or 0.01353764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00571642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00441347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00288399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021502 BTC.

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,253,543 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

